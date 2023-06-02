Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $31.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGDDY shares. HSBC cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

