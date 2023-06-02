Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading 10.8% Higher

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.70. 1,407,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,330,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $504.57 million, a PE ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

