Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,196 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,527,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.