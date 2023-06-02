Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,360 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.06 and a 200-day moving average of $243.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

