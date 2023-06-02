Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.