Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.36 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.30.

FTNT opened at $68.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

