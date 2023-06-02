Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.12 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,498,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,021,000 after purchasing an additional 339,151 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,339,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

KDP opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,446 and have sold 36,700 shares valued at $1,206,382. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.