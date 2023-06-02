Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 5,294 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

