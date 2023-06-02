Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 18,077 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

