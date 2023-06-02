Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

AJG opened at $202.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.65. The company has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

