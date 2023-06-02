Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. TheStreet downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

