Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,766,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,507,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

