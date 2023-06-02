CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. 18,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,357. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.