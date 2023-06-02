Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,945.96 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $15,945.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,742,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,951,373.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91.

On Thursday, May 25th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $3,208.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 510,102 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $8,289,157.50.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 568,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.