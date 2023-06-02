Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.15

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.15 and last traded at $147.94, with a volume of 90363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,776 shares of company stock worth $5,425,112. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,045,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

