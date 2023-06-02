City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $87.91 on Friday. City has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that City will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other City news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $34,961.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $252,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,606,000 after buying an additional 97,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

