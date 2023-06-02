Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.72) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.39) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($18.66) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.46) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.44).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,342.60 ($16.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,450.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,436.58. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,137.61%.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,690.06). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,306.23). Also, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,690.06). Insiders have bought a total of 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

