Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $284.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

