Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.55. 973,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.66 and a 200 day moving average of $275.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

