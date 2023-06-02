Circle Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. 1,998,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

