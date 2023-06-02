Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $228.64. 2,552,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

