Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.
Insider Activity
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $228.64. 2,552,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
About Visa
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
- Zscaler: Analysts Raise the Bar for the AI Cloud Security Company
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.