Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 720,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

