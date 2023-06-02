Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.35. 2,671,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,989. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $400.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

