Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.17. 3,318,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,622. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

