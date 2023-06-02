Cipher Capital LP Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

