Cipher Capital LP Trims Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,126 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 234,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.52 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.