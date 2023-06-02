Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Equinix by 891.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Equinix by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.11.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock valued at $13,568,313. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $753.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $715.41 and a 200-day moving average of $699.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.