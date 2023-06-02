Cipher Capital LP Sells 41,889 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.