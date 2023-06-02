Cipher Capital LP Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $26.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,231.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,272.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

