Cipher Capital LP Makes New $741,000 Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $82.81. 80,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

