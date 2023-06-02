Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.
Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $496.81 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
