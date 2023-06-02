Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $496.81 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

