Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

Insider Activity

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 655,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

