Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after acquiring an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $81.03. 174,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,097. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

