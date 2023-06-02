Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,349,432 shares in the company, valued at $119,078,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,219,140 shares of company stock valued at $27,209,836 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JFrog Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96.
JFrog Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
