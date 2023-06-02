CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 18,517 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2,069.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,564,000 after purchasing an additional 322,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $98.85 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

