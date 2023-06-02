CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $20.80 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after buying an additional 2,050,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

