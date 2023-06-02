CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 70,840 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

