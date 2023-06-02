CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $296.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $426.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.