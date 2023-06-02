CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,474 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $25,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,363,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,432,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 184,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,010,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 58,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of GVI stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67.
About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
