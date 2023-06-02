CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 20,761 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $449.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.



