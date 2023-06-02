Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,605 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $24,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

