Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.81. 344,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,135,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $608.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Further Reading

