Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $823,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

