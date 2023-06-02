ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,898,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ChargePoint by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

