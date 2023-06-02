Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) vs. CGI (NYSE:GIB) Financial Contrast

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00 CGI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,506.88%. CGI has a consensus price target of $139.11, suggesting a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than CGI.

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and CGI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $50.95 million 0.58 -$33.78 million N/A N/A CGI $13.67 billion 1.79 $1.15 billion $4.82 21.53

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -119.09% -89.29% -64.11% CGI 11.18% 20.81% 10.10%

Volatility and Risk

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CGI beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CGI

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

