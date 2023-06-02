Centrifuge Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $272,875.15 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.20477419 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $367,342.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

