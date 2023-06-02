CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,850 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. 679,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,730. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

