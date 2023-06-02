Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Capri updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$6.40 EPS.

Capri Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. 1,298,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Capri by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

