Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 809.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

