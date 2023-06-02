Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $38.36 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Sanmina announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

